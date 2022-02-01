Ghana have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Herbert Mensah

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Asante Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah has said Black Stars have what it takes to beat Nigeria and secure qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The West African rivals will face off in the final qualifying round in late March with the winner progressing to the World Cup slated for November this year.



Nigeria are slight favourites because compared to Ghana they were impressive at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles were knocked out at the last 16 stage while Black Stars suffered a group stage exit after picking up just one point from three games.



However, Mensah, who led Ghanaian giants for four years and now heads Ghana Rugby, is optimistic the Black Stars will overcome their sworn rivals.



“We need to look and build, say this was a disaster, we have Nigeria next, and we have a country that traditionally we beat or we frustrate. Do we have what it takes to beat Nigeria? I think we do,” the experienced sports administrator said.



Ghana will host Nigeria for the first leg before travelling to Abuja for the return encounter.