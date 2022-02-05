Ghana grabs gold and bronze at Para Taekwondo Championship in Niger

Other Sports of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: GNA

The national para-taekwondo team won two gold medals and a bronze medal at the just ended fifth Africa G4 Para Taekwondo Championship hosted in Niger’s capital Niamey.



Ghana was represented at the championship by a three-member team made up of two females and a male athlete.



Emmanuel Kofi Turkson, the only male athlete won the gold medal in the male K44 –70kg division, while Patricia Kyeremaa one of the female athletes also won the gold medal in the female K44 65kg division and Adizatu Shaban, the remaining female athlete; won a bronze medal in the female K44 65kg.



After the competition, Ghana finished third on the medal table and was awarded the third best team trophy.



George Ablometi, the Head Coach of Team Ghana, was also awarded the trophy for Best male Coach.