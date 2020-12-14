Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori happy to lift first major trophy with South African giants Orlando Pirates

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has expressed his excitement after winning a first major trophy with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.



The Buccaneers ended their six-year trophy droughtiness when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the final of the MTN 8 tournament.



Goals from Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch handed the coveted trophy to Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.



Ofori won the trophy for the Buccaneers with his stalling saves in the encounter.



The 26-year-old stopped a point-blank powerful header with his feet right at the end to preserve Pirates' lead.



Ofori took to his Instagram page to show his joy for lifting the trophy.



The Ghana number one joined the Soweto giants in the summer from Maritzburg United and has since been an integral figure in the team.

