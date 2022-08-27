Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori attracts interest from Saudi Arabian club

Soccer News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has popped up on the radar of a club in Saudi Arabia.



The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper could be heading to the gulf following interest from an unnamed Saudi Pro League side.



According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the Black Stars second deputy captain has impressed suitors for the Saudi topflight league, who are set to price him away from the South African giants.



Ofori is the deputy captain at Orlando Pirates and has been an integral part of the Bucs since joining from Maritzburg United.



Last season, Ofori's heroics sent Orlando Pirates to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they lost on penalties to RS Berkane of Morocco.



Richard Ofori's current deal with Orlando Pirates expires in June 2023, and could leave for free should the South African Premier League club fail to extend his contract.



Meanwhile, the shot-stopper is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.



