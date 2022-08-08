Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi sent off in St Gallen defeat

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was sent off in St Gallen's Super League loss to Grasshoppers.



Ati-Zigi was shown a red card in the final seconds of the tight match at Zürich's Letzigrund Stadion.



He unintentionally kicked his opponent, prompting the referee to send him off, resulting in a suspension for the next game.



The goalkeeper had a good game, but his performance was overshadowed by his red card. He'll be missed when St Gallen hosts FC Luzern next weekend.



Ati-Zigi made four saves, two punches, one high claim, 55 touches, 66 percent accurate passes, 21 long balls (10 accurate), two clearances, and won two ground duels, according to Sofascore.



Grasshoppers' three goals were the first conceded by At-Zigi this season. He had previously kept two consecutive clean sheets, including a stunning performance last week against FC Zurich.