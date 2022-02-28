Ghana goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen named MVP after heroics against Saint-Gilloise 

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was named Man of the Match on Saturday afternoon following his outstanding display for KAS Eupen in the game against Saint-Gilloise.



The young shot-stopper started for his team yesterday when the team played against the matchday opponent of the ongoing Belgian Jupiler Pro League campaign.



Throughout the 90 minutes he played, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen was unplayable and pulled off some amazing saves to keep his team in the contest.



Having managed to finish the match with a clean sheet as KAS Eupen held Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to a goalless draw, the Ghana goalkeeper was adjudged the Man of the Match.



The Black Stars goalkeeper has been impressive in post for his club this season and continues to grow game after game.



If he maintains his form, he is likely to be invited for Ghana’s clash against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.