Ghana gets six appointments ahead of Hockey Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: GNA

Six Ghanaians have been appointed by the Africa Hockey Federation (AfHF) to play various roles in the upcoming Africa Hockey Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ghana next month.



Dr. Ocloo Agbeko and Dr Emmanuel Addipa-Adopoe, have been appointed as Medical Officers one and two respectively for the tournament which would take place at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.



Mr. Aziz Adimah, an umpire has been also called to join the National Umpires for the men’s tournament while Mr. Kwabena Asante would also serve as a Technical Officer.



Madam Joyce Datsa, a member of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for Accra 20233, would serve in the women’s tournament as a Technical Officer while Cynthia Clement, from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), would also serve as a member of the National Umpires.



The female tournament director would be Esther Adolwa from Kenya while the male would be Ahmed Youssef from Egypt.



The Hockey Africa Cup of Nations would push off in Accra from January 17 and end on January 23. It would serve as a qualifier for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.



Ghana would host Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria for the men’s tournament and also host Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the women’s tournament.



The winner in each category would represent Africa at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



