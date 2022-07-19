Ghana forward Thomas Agyepong having trials at Belgian club Patro Eisden

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Agyepong is currently looking for a club before the start of the 2022/23 football season in Europe.



At the end of last season, the once-talented teenager officially ended his stay with English Premier League outfit Manchester City when his contract with the side expired.



Having left the club, the representatives of the player have been working on finding a new club for him.



Footballghana can report that the Black Stars asset is currently on trials in Belgium.



He has been training with lower-tier club Patro Eisden in hopes of impressing to ensure he is signed for the upcoming football season.



Over the weekend, he was involved when the team engaged RWDM in a friendly.



Unfortunately, Patro Eisden lost 2-0 at the end of the exercise.