Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena joins Swiss fifth-tier side BSC Old Boys

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has joined Swiss fifth-tier outfit BSC Old Boys after leaving Austrian second division club Blau-Weiss Linz.



Dwamena has signed a one-year contract in an attempt to resurrect his career, which has suffered in recent years due to a heart condition.



The 26-year-old collapsed during a cup game in Austria last October. He even had his defibrillator removed.



His contract with the Austrian club was terminated due to the heart problem.



But the Black Stars forward who is leaving no stone unturned has joined the Basel-based club ahead of the new season.



"God has always meant well with me," said the devout Dwamena in an OÖN interview in December.



Dwamena was able to secure a 6-million-euro transfer to UD Levante through FC Zurich, but he struggled in Spain.