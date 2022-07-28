Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng named Hertha Berlin vice-captain

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has been rewarded with a vice captain role at German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin ahead of new season.



He will deputize Marvin Plattenhardt at Hertha Berlin in the upcoming season as they look forward to make impact.



The 35-year-old who recently extended his contract with the Berlin club played a key role as the capital-based side survive the drop after emerging victors in the promotion-relegation playoff against Hamburg.



Boateng is expected to play a huge role under new manager Sandro Schwarz in the 2022/23 season.



Having lost five kilograms of body weight, the former AC Milan star could play more games in his last season as a professional.



The former Ghana international began his career at Hertha Berlin after graduating from the youth academy to the senior team in 2005.



He returned to Hertha in July 2021 after playing for more than a dozen clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Fiorentina. He made 18 appearances in Germany's top flight last season.