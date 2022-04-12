Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana named in top 10 most expensive players under 23

Soccer News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and Stade Rennais forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the top ten most expensive players under the age of 23 in Europe.



The former FC Nordsjaelland winger joined Rennais in the summer of 2021 for 20 million euros.



However, after a good campaign in his first season in France, the 21-year-old is now valued at 33.8 million euros and he is ranked 9th on the pool of the ten expensive youngsters.



The list also includes RB Liepzig duo Josko Gvardiol (96.2 million euros) and Dominik Szoboszlai (60.3 million euros) as well as Barcelona's Pablo Gavi valued at (58.6 million euros).



Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes costs (53 million euros) and France-based FC Lorient striker Ibrahima Koné (22 years old, 12.3 million euros).



Rennais defender Warmed Omari is also on the list and costs (14.5 million euros) and and Dogan Alemdar of Turkey is valued at 10.5 million euros.



Kamaldeen Sulemana had a very good debut campaign till he picked an injury which has kept him out since February 11.



He has also been a key member of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.