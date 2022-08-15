Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil praises Genk manager Wouter Vrancken

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil says the arrival of manager Wouter Vrancken has created a positive vibe at Genk.



Paintsil over the weekend made his 100th appearance for the Belgian side. He joined them in 2018 from Tema Youth and has become a mainstay since June 2021.



“It makes me proud. It is not easy to play so many matches for a club like Genk," he said.



Wouter was appointed head coach in July and has supervised four matches of which Paintsil has scored two goals and registered one season.



And the attacker has credited the coach for his impressive start to the season, saying “He is a coach who is very good at dealing with the players. He gives us confidence. His view on football and the way he makes us play reminds me very much of my first season in Genk under Philippe Clement.”



“The year we became champions. Being constantly on the move makes it very difficult for opponents to keep us off the ball. In this way we create spaces for each other and we all benefit from that.”