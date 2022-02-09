Ghana forward Joel Fameyeh donates GHC10k worth of items to Apiatse explosion victims

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joel Fameyeh has made a donation of GHC10,00 in relief items to support the victims of the Apiate explosion.



It can be recalled that last month, a truck carrying explosive materials at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Western Region was involved in an accident, resulting in an explosion that left residents displaced.



Having been touched by the plight by those affected, Black Stars attacker and FC Orenburg striker Joel Famayeh has made a donation to support the victims.



The player has supported victims with items worth GHC10,000 to help with the upkeep of victims.



Some of the items include bags of Omo, packs of soft drink, plastic buckets, babies’ diapers, mosquito coil and good number of cement bags.



