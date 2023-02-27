Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi shines in Spezia's draw against Udinese in Serie A

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars forward Emmanuel Gyasi played the full 90 minutes and put in a solid performance in Spezia's 2-2 draw against Udinese at the Dacia Arena on Sunday, in Serie A round 24.



Gyasi had an impressive 65 touches on the ball, with a high passing success rate of 45 out of 48 passes completed. He also made 13 ball recoveries, winning four duels, and delivered three final third passes.



The forward was able to create one chance and won one tackle during the game.



The draw helped Spezia to maintain their 17th position on the Serie A table, with 24 points after 24 matches. Gyasi, who has played in 21 Serie A games this season, has scored one goal so far.



The 29-year-old Ghanaian has been a key player for Spezia since joining the club in 2017 from Pistoiese.