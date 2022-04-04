Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi over the moon after netting winning goal for Spezia

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi, has expressed his excitement after scoring the winning goal for Spezia Calcio in the Italian Serie A.



The forward was in action for his club on Saturday when his team faced off with Venezia.



On the matchday, he scored in a fantastic fashion in added time to seal the win for his team for the outfit to amass all three points.



Speaking after the game, Emmanuel Gyasi said he is delighted as he dedicated the goal to his family.



“An incredible emotion, I have no words. It's beautiful, I don't know what to say. We deserve it, a success that we all deserve: team, staff and fans. They are our twelfth man, they gave us crazy energy. They deserve these joys.



“I have great esteem for the coach, where he puts me I give my best. He gives everything and we try to give him joys like this. In every training session I try to give my best and improve myself. We must continue to give everything day by day. I dedicate the goal to my family and my girlfriend Carolina,” Emmanuel Gyasi noted.



The forward despite not being invited for the clash against Nigeria last month, is likely to be in Ghana’s squad for the next international assignment.