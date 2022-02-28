Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh on target for St. Pauli in away win against Ingolstadt

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh was on target on Saturday afternoon as he helped his FC St. Pauli side to defeat Ingolstadt 3-1 in the German Bundesliga 2.



The attacking midfielder who recently made full recovery from an injury started for his team on the matchday to chase a win at Audi Sportpark.



Following a bright start to the match, FC. St. Pauli took a deserved lead after just 22 minutes into the first half.



It was all thanks to fit-again Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who equalized with a fantastic effort.



Later in the 35th minute Dennis Eckert scored to restore parity for Ingolstadt but the team failed to build on the momentum.



As a result, goals from Guido Burgstaller and Simon Makienok in the 37th and 55th minutes respectively saw FC St. Pauli cruising to an important win.



Courtesy of his goal on Saturday, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh now has seven goals this season plus nine assists in the German Bundesliga 2.







