Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban features under new Genoa coach Shevchenko

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban was handed starting berth in Genoa’s defeat to AS Roma in the Serie A under new coach Andriy Shevchenko.



It was Shevchenko’s first game in charge where Genoa suffered a 2-0 defeat to Roma on home turf last Sunday.



The enterprising forward is yet to hit the ground running after securing a move to the Italian outfit from Turkish club Trabzonspor in the summer.



Despite his struggle, the Ukrainian trainer started the Ghanaian striker where he lasted the entire duration for the club.



Meanwhile, Ekuban’s compatriot Felix Afena Gyan was the hero for Roma after netting a brace to secure a win for his outfit.