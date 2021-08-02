Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban edges closer to Genoa move

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of swapping Turkish side Trabzonspor for Italian side Genoa in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.



The 27-year old who has become a transfer target for several clubs in Europe after a stellar 2020/21 campaign is believed to have found a new home.



As reported by Footballghana.com, the enterprising forward after Trabzonspor’s last training session in Riva handed in transfer request.



However, the Burgundy-blue is believed to have granted his request by reaching an agreement with the Italian Serie A outfit.



Trabzonspor will initially earn 2.2 million euros whereas Ekuban earns 1.8 million euros.



The transfer will be completed for a total of 4 million euros.



The enterprising forward Ekuban will earn between 1 and 1.1 million euros per season.



He is expected to undergo medicals next week as he nears a move to the Italian Serie A where he has wished to play next season.