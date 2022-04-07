Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo set to make injury return for Bristol City against Peterborough United

Soccer News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo has returned to training for Bristol City ahead of Saturday's game against Peterborough United in the English Championship.



The 24-year-old jeered his knee against West Bromwich Albion which prevented him from honoring his first invite to Ghana for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria last month.



After initial fears of how serious the injury was, the Ghanaian attacker has recovered and is back in full-scale training for his club.



Bristol City coach Nigel Pearson is expected to give an update on the assessment of the Ghanaian striker after his injury return on whether he will be starting in the game against Peterborough United on Saturday.



Bristol City are currently 19th on the English Championship table and will be hoping to avoid relegation this season.



Semenyo has been a key player for Nigel Pearson's squad this season with six goals and eight assists in 25 appearances this season.