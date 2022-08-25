Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo opens goal account in Bristol City win over Wycombe

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo opened his goal account for the new campaign for Bristol City FC in the Qarabao Cup against Wycombe on his return from injury.



The Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo came on to score just 20 minutes into his return from injury as Bristol City beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 to progress to the next round of the EFL Cup.



He has been out with injury since the end of the 2021-22 season after returning from international with Ghana after picking up a serious injury.



He netted a goal to announce his come back in style for the Red and Whites outfit as they brush aside their opponents to progress to the next round of the competition.



His goal was the icing on the cake goal for his team who will now face Lincoln City FC in their next Qarabao Cup game in September.



He scored three minutes into the additional time period of the match to put the game to bed and send his team through with a left-footed strike from the centre of the box into the bottom left corner.