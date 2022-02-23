Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi – Kennedy Agyapong

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Tough-talking Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong believes the country’s football badly needs former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi.



According to the Assim Central Member of Parliament, Ghana football will continue to sink without Nyantakyi.



This follows Ghana’s worst Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon last month. The Black Stars failed to win a game for the first time and crashed out after losing to debutants Comoros in their final group match.



Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show on Monday said the team’s horrible showing confirmed the decline in Ghana football since Nyantakyi controversially stepped down.



"I am shocked Ghanaians today are praising Kwesi Nyantakyi," he said.



"This is a man who was humiliated and disgraced and today these same people are praising him."



"They chose Anas Aremeyaw Anas over Kwesi Nyantakyi and today, we are seeing the results."



"Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi," he added.



Nyantakyi who also served as CAF Vice President and FIFA Council member quit his numerous roles after he was caught on camera appearing to accept a bribe.



FIFA later banned Nyantakyi for life in 2018 after he was found guilty of breaching ethics regulations on conflicts of interest, bribery and corruption, and commission.



The ban was however reduced to 15 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2020 following an appeal.



Nyantakyi was in charge of Ghana football for 13 years. It was during his reign that Ghana qualified for three successive FIFA World Cup tournaments.