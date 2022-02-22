Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi's involvement - Kennedy Agyapong

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Vociferous Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said football in the country will continue to suffer and deteriorate without the involvement of Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Mr Nyantakyi, who is the longest-serving Ghana Football Association [GFA] president has been banned from football-related activities after an exposé aired by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018.



Despite his ban, Mr Nyantakyi is regarded as one of the best football brains in the country and famously remembered for leading the country to qualify for its maiden World Cup appearance in 2006 in Germany.



Speaking on GTV's Breakfast Show on Monday on why football in the country has declined, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central said football in the country in the West African country will only thrive if Mr Nyantakyi is involved in the game again.



"I am shocked Ghanaians today are praising Kwesi Nyantakyi," he said.



"This is a man who was humiliated and disgraced and today these same people are praising him.



"They chose Anas Aremeyaw Anas over Kwesi Nyantakyi and today, we are seeing the results.



"Ghana football will continue to sink without Kwesi Nyantakyi," he added.



Kwesi Nyantakyi under his leadership also led the Black Stars to the 2010 and 2014 World Cup in South Africa and Brazil respectively.



