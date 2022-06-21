Ghana football transfer window to open in July - GFA announce

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) have announced that the Ghana football transfer window for next season will be opened on July 1, 2021.



In a statement released on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the GFA stated that the window will close at the midnight on Monday, August 15, 2022.



According to the statement, there will no be an extension, therefore, clubs will be required to complete player registration and transfers within the 46-day period.



The FA indicated that Ghana Card will be required in the registration or renewal of Ghanaian players.



Moreover, clubs should counter-instruct their transfers through the Domestic Transfer Matching System(DTMS) after reaching an agreement for a player.



At the moment, the GFA are yet to announce the date for the commencement of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



Read full statement below



The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Registration and Transfer Window for the 2022/23 football season will open on Friday, July 1, 2022, for Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League clubs.



The date for all Regional Football Association League clubs will be announced later.



The opening of the registration window is in accordance with the GFA Regulations which make provisions for the opening of registration before the commencement of each football season.



Find below the Activity Deadline:



Opening of Registration Window - Friday, July 1, 2022, at 00:01 GMT Closure of Registration Window - Monday, August 15, 2022, at 23:59 GMT Deadline for Responding to Queried Registration - Thursday, August 25, 20222 at 23:59 GMT



All Premier League, Division One League and Women’s Premier League Clubs are expected to complete their registration before the deadline. Clubs are to note that there shall be no extension and the deadlines SHALL be enforced strictly.



As the 2022/2023 registration opens on July 1, 2022, the following Directives are to be observed strictly:



1. All queries for 2021/2022 season on club’s dashboard when vetted after July 1, 2022, will revert to 2021/2022 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of the players again for the 2022/2023 season.



2. Payment of registration licenses must be made before applications are submitted for vetting otherwise such applications shall not be vetted and shall be rejected in the system.



3. Wrong, fake, unreadable documents in their application, SHALL be rejected in the system.



4. The GHANA CARD shall be the only proof of identity for registration both renewals, transfers and new registration.



5. All transfers both domestic and international must be done in the TMS before registration can be completed in the registration system.



6. Clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player and taking full responsibility and consequences for the new registration.



7. Club that refuses to release an amateur player to the new club, the GFA shall release the amateur player to the new club to ensure smooth registration of such a player.



8. Club that refuses to counter instruct a transfer request in the DTMS when there is a transfer agreement, the player involved will be declared free and all the benefits in the transfer agreement will be nullified.



Once again, the Association wishes to remind all clubs to be mindful of the import of deadlines and the strict compliance regime and the consequences thereof, following the failure to adhere to them.



GFA COMMUNICATIONS





EE/BOG