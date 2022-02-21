Ghana football should sink - Kennedy Agyapong

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong believes that Ghana football should sink further because Ghanaians have been ungrateful to former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantayi.



The MP who has continuously been against the Number 12 documentary that saw former GFA capo being banned by FIFA accused sports journalists for the downfall of Ghana’s football.



In an interview on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022, the politician disclosed that Ghanaians should be ashamed calling for the return of Kwesi Nyantakyi.



“I listen to Ghanaians praising Nyantakyi. Today you are praising Nyantakyi. When you were praising Anas, that criminal,” Kennedy Agyapong said.



He added, “Ghana football should sink because, I listen to my guys on Oman FM, I don’t know where the sports journalists go for their training from. They criticize every player, GFA, everything.”



The politician who is a businessman has promised not to invest in Ghana’s football.