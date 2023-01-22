Ghana earned 350k German Deutschmark in first friendly with Germany in 1993 – Kojo Bonsu

Sports News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

It has emerged that in 1993 the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earned a whopping Three Hundred and Fifty thousand German Deutschmarks when the Black Stars played a friendly with Germany.



Mr Kojo Bonsu, then the West African representative for German kit giant Adidas and also the promoter of the friendly match between the Black Stars led by the legendary Abedi Pele and Tony Yeboah, said the money earned from the match boosted the operations of the Nana Brew Butler-led GFA.





In the said match, Germany beat Ghana by six goals to one.



Mr Kojo Bonsu made this revelation about the earnings of the GFA during the friendly while discussing his ambitions to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections in an interview on the 'Dwabre Mu' political show on Accra-based CTV hosted by Nana Out Darko, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



According to him, he started following football during his schooling days at the Tamale Secondary School in the Northern Region.



He said at that age, he was the team manager for the school team.



"I started following Kotoko Sporting Club at a tender age and it did not come as a surprise when I was made the Team Manager for the Black Stars," he revealed.



Speaking on his ambitions and what his candidature holds for the party, he promised to give the NDC new leadership and create prosperity for each and everyone irrespective of their educational background