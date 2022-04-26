Ghana duo help Orlando Pirates secure $91k for reaching CAF Confederation Cup semis

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana duo Kwame Peprah and Richard Ofori's heroics will help Orlando Pirates pocket over R7 million for reaching the semi-finals CAF of the Confederation Cup.



Orlando Pirates eliminated Tanzania side Simba FC from the quarterfinals on Sunday via the penalty shootout to reach the last four.



The game ended 1-1 aggregate after the two legs.



Pirates lost the first leg in Tanzania by a lone goal before a goal from Kwame Peprah in the second leg played at the Orlando Stadium forced the game to be decided on a penalty shootout.



Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori scored the decisive kick to seal qualification for the South African side in the semifinal.



Orlando Pirates will receive R7 million which is equivalent to over $90,000 in reaching the last four of the competition



Now, should Pirates go beyond the semi-finals this season, they will be guaranteed a whopping R9.8 million for reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final.