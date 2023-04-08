Ghana duo Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah miss Club Brugge’s win over Seraing due to injury

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

The Ghana duo of Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah have picked up different injuries at their club, Club Brugge.



As a result of the injuries, the two players had no role to play for Club Brugge on Friday night when the team defeated Seraing 2-0 in the Belgian Pro League.



In the Week 32 encounter today, the home team put up a strong performance and had to fight for 90 minutes for the victory.



Neither side managed to score in the first half although both teams had some good chances.



After recess, a strike from Ferran Jutgla opened the scoring to give Club Brugge the lead.



While Seraing would attempt to get back into the game, the team could not find the back of the net of the home team.



Late in the game, an injury-time equaliser from Antonio Nusa sealed a 2-0 win for Club Brugge.



The team will hope to have Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah back fit before the next match day.