Ghana drops three places on latest FIFA ranking

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana has slipped to the 52nd position on the latest FIFA global rankings for July.



The Super Eagles dropped three places from their previous position despite not being involved in any match in the month.



Meanwhile, they remain seventh on the continent behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt respectively.



Charles Akonnor's team last assignments were in June. They faced Morocco and Ivory Coast with the Black Stars failing to score in both games.



Since then, players have reported to their clubs and the technical team are working hard to come up with a suitable plan for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars begin their campaign next month with games against Ethiopia and South Africa.



For the overall ranking, Belgium despite their quarter-final exit at the European championship are first, while European champions Italy and South American champions have climbed up to 5th and 6th respectively.