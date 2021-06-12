Ghana draws 0-0 with Ivory Coast in international friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Black Stars were held by their Ivorian counterparts in a pulsating international friendly at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday night.



Both teams had chances to win the match, however, it was the Elephants who threatened the most.



The Ivorians started well and nearly broke the deadlock after a delightful one-two between Sebastian Haller and Wilfred Signo saw the latter miss the net by an inch.



Earlier Sebastian Haller threatened with a header from an Ibrahim Sangare cross following some spell of good football from the Elephants.



The Black Stars' first real shot on target came when Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey fired a ferocious strike which pulled a strong save from Ivorian goalie, Slyvian Gbohou.



Moments later, Ivory Coast nearly fetched the opener but Daniel Amartey's timely header from a Jeremy Boga swinging cross denied the lurking Haller before halftime.



The 2015 AFCON Champions returned from the break controlling the game and had the first chance after the break but Serge Auriers cross into the box was headed out by Amartey.



Two minutes later, AC Milan star Frank Kessie's shot was then deflected to corner.



Both sides rang changes to their teams, with Joel Fameyeh coming on for Emmanuel Gyasi with Amad Diallo,Max Gradel coming on for the Elephants.



Alexander Djiku had to be replaced by Ishmael Ganiyu after appearing to have picked a knock.



Diallo was an instant threat after weaving his way into the box to find fellow second-half substitute whose strike was blocked after the Ghana goalie was beaten.



Max Gradel then pulled an outstanding save from Lawrence Ati-Zigi from a freekick, before the resulting corner saw some solid defending by the Black Stars.



The team is now winless in their two international friendlies, losing to Morocco and drawing against Ivory Coast.