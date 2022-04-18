Ghana does not have stadia to host international matches - GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kurt Okraku, has revealed that the Black Stars were close to hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria outside the country.



Ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria reports emerged that the Black Stars could play their home game in Benin or Morocco after the Cape Coast stadium was left in poor conditions following the Independence Day parade.



However, the Ghana Football Association had to send a request for the game to be played in Kumasi under various conditions, some of which included making sure the pitch was in shape for the match.



Mr. Okraku speaking in an interview sadly disclosed that the country cannot host an international game without the approval of FIFA/CAF due to the sorry state of stadiums in Ghana.



"If you heard Black Stars could've played Nigeria outside Ghana, it was true. As it is now, if we have to play an international match, no stadium in Ghana can host it. Not Baba Yara or Cape Coast. CAF must send in an inspection team first," he said on GTV Sports Plus.



The Black Stars held the Super Eagles in Kumasi to a goalless draw before traveling to Abuja to play a 1-1 draw which secured Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.



Ghana has been paired with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.