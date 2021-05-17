Ghana dey ready for de 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination, see pipo wey qualify

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ghana dey roll out second phase of COVID-19 vaccination dis week.



President Akufo-Addo reveal say on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 to May 26, 2021 de Ghana Health Service (GHS) go start dey give 2nd dose of vaccines.



Dis be 12 weeks after de first vaccination exercise wey happen but Prez Akufo-Addo explain say no be everyone wey take de first vaccine go take de second.



Who dey qualify for second phase of vaccination?



De second phase of vaccination according to de Ghana Health Service dey target some 300,000 people.



According to de GHS, de second phase dey target people who take dema first shot between March 1 and March 9, 2021.



Director of Public Health, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe talk BBC Pidgin say "we dey look at people who collect de first shot from 1st March to 9th March, 2021."



"After that when we get de new consignment and we go continue with de rest" he add.



He explain say if dem open give everybody confusion go happen, so dem dey deploy mechanism to notify only those who dey qualify to come.



"We know de names of those we vaccinate so we go send dem SMS. We also go give announcement say make people check dema cards, to know if dem dey fall within de date announced."



On de day of de vaccination, nurses go also dey on ground to check de dates on vaccination cards to ensure say only de right people dey get de vaccine.



More vaccines dey come



Ghana dey expect some extra 300,000 Sputnik V vaccine which de Food and Drugs Authority already been approve according to Prez Akufo-Addo.



