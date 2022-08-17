Ghana defender Stephan Ambrosius joins SC Karlsruher on loan from Hamburg

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Stephan Ambrosius has completed a transfer from Hamburg SV to SC Karlsruher.



It comes to confirm a report from footballghana last week which indicated that the top defender was on the verge of leaving Hamburg SV.



Stephen Ambrosius has signed a one-year loan deal with SC Karlsruher and will be playing a key role for the German Bundesliga 2 side throughout the 2022/23 football season.



“The 23-year-old Stephan Ambrosius comes to Baden on loan from the Elbe until the end of the season and is supposed to ease the situation in central defence. The native of Hamburg with roots in Ghana, who will wear shirt number 15 at KSC, arrives at BBBank Wildpark today and will be on the training ground with his new teammates for the first time in the afternoon session,” part of a statement from SC Karlsruher has announced.



