Ghana defender Leeroy Owusu adjudged MoTM after top display helps Willem II to beat Telstar

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Leeroy Owusu was in action for his Willem II outfit over the weekend and starred to help the team to secure a delightful victory.



The right-back put up a fantastic display that earned him the Man of the Match away in the 2-1 win against SC Telstar.



With his performance going unnoticed, Leeroy Owusu finished the game with high marks.



Since the start of the season, the defender has been in top form and remains one of the best players in his position in the Dutch Eeste Divisie.



Leeroy Owusu this season has a big role to play to help Willem II as the team aims to secure promotion back o the Dutch Eredivisie.



He is one of the team’s top players and after three matches into the season, he has already impressed many.



