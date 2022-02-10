Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo reacts to Celta Vigo contract extension

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Joseph Aidoo has promised to fight hard for his outfit Celta Vigo after extending his deal with the club.



The enterprising defender was handed a contract extension by Spanish top-flight side following his outstanding displays this season.



The Celta Vigo January Player of the Month has been solid for the club in the La Liga, earning a new deal which sees him stay until 2026.



“Very happy because the extension is good for me, as well as for my family, the club and my future. I promise to fight hard for this club",



Joseph Aidoo missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after he was omitted from the squad by Milovan Rajevac.