Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo named in Celta Vigo’s squad for Braga friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Joseph Aidoo will play a part in Celta Vigo’s pre-season friendly match against Braga on Friday evening.



The highly-rated defender has not been very much involved in the pre-season of the Spanish La Liga club due to some injury problems.



After regaining his full fitness, he has been training with his teammates for the last few days.



Ahead of Celta Vigo’s pre-season friendly match against Portuguese side Braga, his manager Chacho Coudet has named him in a 21-man squad for the game to be played at the Municipal Stadium.



Although it is not certain the Black Stars defender will start the game, he is expected to be given minutes to build on his match fitness.



Below is the Celta Vigo squad for the Braga friendly:



Goalkeepers:



Ivan Villar, Cesar Fernandez, Raul Garcia Gonzalez



Defenses:



Hugo Mallo, Unai Núñez, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galán, Kevin Vázquez, Carlos Dominguez, Sergio Carreira



Midfielders:



Fran Beltrán, Franco Cervi, Renato Tapia, Augusto Solari, Óscar Rodríguez, Williot Swedberg, Miguel Baeza, Luca de la Torre, Gabriel Veiga



Forwards:



Iago Aspas, Miguel Rodriguez



