Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah shares lovely photo with beautiful wife on Christmas

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah has posted a lovely festive message on his social media for fans on the occasion of Christmas.



Today, Christian’s all over the world are marking the birth of Jesus Christ as part of activities to celebrate Christmas this year:



In a stunning photo posted on his Twitter page, Jonathan Mensah accompany’s it with the caption, “Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone. May the reason for this season shine brightly in our lives, happy and safe holidays.”



The Columbus crew defender is one of 30 players named by Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac as his provisional squad for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFFON) tournament.



Jonathan Mensah with his experience is tipped to make the final Black Stars squad that will go to Cameroon to battle for the AFCON title.





