You are here: HomeSports2022 06 13Article 1559174

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender John Boye could make a return to France after Bordeaux interest

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Boye John Boye

Ghana international John Boye could make a return to France following an interest from Girondins Bordeaux.

Boye, who left FC Metz last season to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Fayha is currently without a club after leaving the club in January 2022.

According to reports, Bordeaux who suffered relegation at the end of the French Ligue 1 campaign are closing in on the Ghanaian defender.

Bordeaux wants to make a quick return to the French top-flight and have identified the Ghanaian towering guardsman to strengthen their defense.

It is said Bordeaux are willing to hand the former Stade Rennes star a one-year deal with a an option to extend.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment