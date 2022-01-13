Ghana defender Daniel Opare to wear No. 40 jersey at new club RFC Seraing

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Opare has been handed the Number 40 jersey at his new club RFC Seraing.



As reported by your most trusted online portal today, the experienced defender has joined the Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit to provide a squad boost for the side.



Although he had hoped for his preferred Number 4 jersey at RFC Seraing, he has been forced to choose the Number 40 because the 4 and 44 are both taken already.



“Number 4 is my favourite number, but 4 and 44 were already taken,” Daniel Opare explained to the media team of his new club why he opted for Number 40.



The defender is confident in the quality of RFC Seraing and is eager to start playing with his new teammates.



“I saw the team play and there is really quality. There really isn't much missing to reach the club's goal. I already knew Bernier from Antwerp and Cissé from Standard. It's a young group and they really want to. I will try to bring them my experience.



“I feel great and can't wait to take on this new challenge! I have maintained my condition solo since leaving Zulte, especially with a physical trainer in Germany. I miss the rhythm of the meetings, but I am convinced that it will come back quickly,” the 31-year-old defender shared.







