Ghana defender Daniel Amartey targets win in Leicester City final two games of the season

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Amartey is keen about helping Leicester City secure victory in their final two games of the season.



The Foxes has been inconsistent this season and are currently placed 10th on the log with two games to end the English Premier League campaign.



However, Amartey, who wants the King Power Stadium to be their fortress has set sights on helping the club to emerge as winners in the final tow games to make a case for the fans ahead of next season.



"King Power Stadium is our home, we want it to be our fortress," Amartey said as quoted by the club's official website.



"It’s a nice stadium to play at and we always know the fans are with us. We can beat any team at home for these reasons. It is a special place.



"We are close to the end of the season now, so we only have two more home games to go.



"We want to get two wins so the fans can be happy ahead of the summer."



"Every game in the Premier League is a difficult game," the 27-year-old Amartey continued.



"We saw that against Everton on Sunday. I remember playing in the game at Norwich’s stadium early in the season and we had to fight for the three points. They have talented players who are tough to defend against.



"In every game, especially at home, we want to make our fans happy so we are ready to fight again for the win."



