Ghana defender Daniel Amartey set for contract extension talks at Leicester City

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel Amartey is likely to sign a new contract with Leicester City before the end of the 2021/22 football season.



The defender in the last three seasons had a troubled time at the King Power Stadium outfit after a knee injury saw him miss a full season.



After he made recovery, he was not trusted enough by manager Brendan Rodger and hence had to work his way up into the first time.



This season when he had his consistent opportunities in the first team, Daniel Amartey made sure he grabbed it, becoming one of the club's best players in the first round of the campaign in the process.



In the last few weeks, there have been fears that the player could leave Leicester next summer with some reports suggesting that he had just six months left on his current deal.



However, after extensive checks, footballghana has learned that Daniel Amartey has 18 months left on his contract.



Even with that, the club is set to open new talks as they aim to tie him down to a longer contract.







