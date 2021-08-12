Ghana defender Baba Rahman set for another loan spell in Greece

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Rahman is close to securing a loan move to Greece to play for PAOK, sources have told footballghana.com.



The left-back last January sealed a loan move to the same club after being left out of the Chelsea squad for the 2020/2021 football season.



Although he has had a very impressive pre-season with the English Premier League giants, Baba Rahman is reportedly not in the plans of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.



Today, the latest information reaching your most trusted online sports portal in Ghana is that the defender is wanted by PAOK for another loan spell.



The club has already contacted Chelsea with the English club also ready to accept a good offer.



Further checks indicate that the representatives of Baba Rahman are happy although they wish it will be a permanent transfer.



Ahead of the Chelsea Super Cup game against Villarreal, Baba Rahman has been left out of the squad.



It is a strong indication that the player should be eager for a move to ensure he gets to play regularly in the new season.







