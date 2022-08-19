Ghana defender Baba Rahman could return to Reading FC as he enjoyed loan spell

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Jesuran Rak-Sakyi has been backed to score a lot of goals at Charlton Athletic after scoring on his league debut against Plymouth Argyle.



Charlton won the League One clash 5-1 with Rak-Sakyi, born in England, impressing. Rak-Sakyi, according to Wyscout, successfully completed 38 of his 57 total actions, including all three of his dribble attempts, an accuracy pass rate of 88%, and his lone and successful cross.



Ben Fleming, a Charlton supporter and pundit for FLW, has given the 19-year-old high praise and expressed eagerness to see more of the loanee from Crystal Palace.



“Extremely impressed with Jesurun’s performance,” Ben said.



“Obviously it’s a great team performance which has allowed him to shine a little bit more, but he took his goal very nicely, looked a threat, could and probably should have had another goal towards the end of the first half.



“But he looked incredibly strong on the ball, willing to do the dirty work as well, but when he got on the ball, his close control and ability to beat a man is something that we need.



“It’s not something necessarily that Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi are great at – Corey Blackett-Taylor has it in his arsenal – but great to have another fast, tricky winger.



“Him alongside Kirk, Blackett-Taylor and Jaiyesimi is a really promising set of four wingers, and I think he’s going to score a lot of goals in this Ben Garner system if he puts in the performances like he did against Plymouth.”