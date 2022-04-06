Ghana defender Andy Yiadom excels as Reading FC beat Stoke City

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Andy Yiadom put up a five-star performance as Reading FC beat Stoke City in the English Championship.



The Black Stars right-back lasted the entire duration of the game and was rated as Readings' best player on Tuesday night.



Yiadom, who played an important role in the Black Stars World Cup qualification was outstanding for his side throughout the game as they secured an important victory at the Madejski Stadium.



He was a threat on the flanks for Stoke City whenever he surges forward and also worked tirelessly up and down the flank throughout the game. Solid in tackles and an outlet down the wing.



The defender earned a high rating among his teammates due to his impressive performance.



The 30-year-old who has been impressive this campaign for Reading has featured 30 times scoring just a goal and providing one assist.



Meanwhile, Yiadom’s compatriot Baba Rahman who recently recovered from injury was on the bench when Reading picked up an important win.