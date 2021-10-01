Ghana defender Alexander Djiku risks suspension in France

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has to tread cautiously when Strasbourg face Montpeiller in the French Ligue 1 as he is at risk of being suspended.



Djiku has picked up four yellow cards and will serve a one-match suspension if he is booked on Saturday.



Strasbourg are expected to start the central defender who has been in great form this season.



The only question mark about his performance is he commits a lot of fouls, resulting in four yellow cards and a red card after seven games.



If he is booked against Montpeiller that means Djiku won’t be in action after the international break with Strasbourg host St Etienne.



Djiku has been included in Black Stars' squad for crucial World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe in Cape Coast and Harare respectively next month.