Ghana defender Alexander Djiku being chased by several clubs in Europe

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku is a wanted man following his impressive spell for his side in the French Ligue 1.



The 27 year old has been a pillar at center back for the French Ligue 1 side.



His performance has not gone unnoticed as several clubs from France, Spain and England are all keeping tabs on the defensive rock with the view to a summer move.



Djiku has a contract with Strasbourg until June 30, 2023 making any potential transfer very affordable.



The Ghanaian defender spoke about his future after his side's win against Clermont Foot 63 .



" I'm here, I still have a year on my contract, so for now I'm here. I'm going to prepare myself properly for next season and we'll see what happens "



The former Caen defender joined Strasbourg in 2019 and has gone on to be a mainstay in the team.



Alexander Djiku has played 30 matches this season in the French Ligue 1 for his side scoring once.