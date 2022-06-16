Ghana could have won 2010 World Cup if not for Suarez's handball- Frederick Acheampong

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee member Frederick Acheampong believes Black Stars could have won the 2010 FIFA World Cup if Luis Suarez's famous handball had not occurred.



Black Stars will face off against Suarez's Uruguay again after being drawn together in the group stage of this year's World Cup in Qatar.



Suarez deliberately used his hand to prevent a certain Ghana goal that would have put them 2-1 ahead with seconds left in extra time in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Suarez was sent off, but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, allowing Uruguay to advance to the semi-finals via a shootout.



"What happened in South Africa in June 2010 is on the mind of every Ghanaian football loving fan," Acheampong said.



"We thought that was a great opportunity for Ghana and Africa to stake a claim for the World Cup.



"We believed that we would have made the semi-final, and who knows the final, and possibly even winning it, Africa winning it for the first time.



"That particular handball, I think it broke a lot of hearts here in Ghana and across Africa in general."



Acheampong, the treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee, is due to oversee a record team of 97 athletes at Birmingham 2022.



"I'm sure it will be an interesting game when Ghana meet up with Uruguay in Qatar," he added.