Ghana coach names squad for Senegal clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Maidens Head Coach, Baba Nuhu has named a squad list of 22 players to face Senegal’s young Teranga Lioness in the first leg of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 Qualifiers.



Youngster Princess Owusu, the leading top scorer in the Women’s Premier League headlines the attacking trio while Dreamz Ladies Midfield sensation, Stella Nyamekye will play an integral role in the squad.



Berlene Nyarko and Agnes Yeboah made the list as players from the lower tier sides Mfantsiman Royals and Combined Forces respectively.



The team is scheduled to leave Accra today March 2, 2022 via Air Cotê D’Ivore at 10:00 GMT.



GOALKEEPERS Ahamadu Amina - FC Savannah Brown Deborah - Ampem Darkoa Amenyaku Afi - Northern Ladies



DEFENDERS Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa ladies Fuseini Zuleiha - Pearlpia Ladies Rose Boakyewa - Dreamz Ladies Seidu Faiza - Northern Ladies Magdalene Awuni - Bolga All Stars ladies Janet Adu-Agyemang - Fabulous Ladies Zakaria Takia - Pearlpia Ladies



MIDFIELDERS Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies Linda Sarfoa Mintah - Prisons Ladies Berlene Nyarko - Mfantsiman Royals Ameyaa Success- Hasaacas Ladies Amoh Nancy - Supreme Ladies Geogina Aoyem Ayisha - Pearlpia Ladies



WINGERS Constance Serwa Agyemang - Berry Ladies Confort Owusu -Hasaacas Ladies Abdulai Karima - FC Savannah



ATTACKERS Princess Owusu - Fabulous Ladies Iddi Maltiti Mariam - Pearlia Ladies Agnes Yeboah - Combined Forces







