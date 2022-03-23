Ghana coach Otto Addo in ecstacy after Ayew test negative for COVID-19

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana coach Otto Addo is in ecstacy after strike Jordan Ayew was cleared to play against Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoffs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.



The Crystal Palace FC player initially tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and which even meant he was ruled out of Black Stars crucial World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria for a place in Qatar.



He was even out of the Crystal Palace FC England FA Cup big win last Sunday afternoon against Everton FC due to positive Covid-19 test.



However, upon further checks on Tuesday, the 29-year-old has been passed fit to travel to Ghana and join the national team as Black Stars prepare for the cliffhanger game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



According to Henry Asante Twum who’s the communications director for the Ghana Football Association, every single one of the Black Stars team is excited to have Jordan back in the team.



“Jordan Ayew has tested negative for Covid and will join the team later this week in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria game,” Director of Communication of Ghana FA Henry Asante said in an interview.



“Everyone is happy that he is finally coming. We know his quality and what he brings on board to the team. The coaches will determine whether he will start the game or not,” he added.



