Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac sees similarities between 2010 squad and current team

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac believes his current team is as good as the 2010 Black Stars squad that reached the final of the 2010 AFCON and the quarter-final of the World Cup.



The Serbian trainer returned for a second stint with the West African giants, and ahead of the Nations Cup next month, he released a 30-man squad for the tourney.



Although Ghanaians are not confident in the team after struggles to reach the play-offs of the World Cup qualifiers, Milovan Rajevac remains optimistic.



“2010 was great, we had a beautiful recollection of that event. Many didn’t believe in our team and that time we were very close to winning that cup, we couldn’t count on some players and our group was great and a group of players, and we were fighting throughout the competition and we were very close at that time. I still believe that we were a better team in that final, were a little bit unlucky at the end,” he said at the announcement of his team.



“Now the situation is almost the same of course if you looking at FIFA ranking we are not in the right position than before but that doesn’t mean anything necessarily since many teams want to win this cup and many have written to think they can win this cup and there’s no difference for us. We know how much this is important and how if we do this the whole country will be happy.



“We can only promise that were are going to do our best to go match by match because for us every next match is the most important in a career in life so of au is of the challenge and we are going to do our best, how to achieve this goal and make everybody happy.”