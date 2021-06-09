Ghana coach CK Akonnor impressed with debutant Joel Fameyeh

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has said that he is satisfied with the performance of striker Joel Fameyeh after his side’s defeat to Morocco.



The 24-year-old made his debut when Ghana lost 1-0 to the Morocco national team at the FAR Sportive Stadium on Tuesday evening.



He started the game and produced a decent performance before he was replaced at the dying embers of the game by captain Andre Dede Ayew.



Speaking after the game, Akonnor was full of praise and admiration for the Russia-based striker.



Asked about the player who surprised him in the game, he said, “I think Joel Fameyeh played really well throughout the minutes he spent on the field and I am satisfied with his work rate and performance on his debut appearance for the Black Stars."



The former Asokwa Deportivo player was instrumental for Orenburg after helping the club to secure promotion to the Russian league in the just-ended season.



He scored 12 goals in as many matches as he featured for the side.



